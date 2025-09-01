Best Mexican Drive-Thru
During pandemic days, it’s been great to have a drive-thru that allows us to enjoy our favorite Sonoran fare. Now if we could only figure out what to order. We’ve finally given up trying to decide which of Maria’s frybreads is our favorite. Plain, it’s delightful, dense, and soft and crispy around the edges. With honey, it’s our favorite decadent dessert. Clumped with both red and green chile, it’s a meal. And speaking of meals, we only need one per day when it comes from Maria’s speedy, friendly drive-thru, where we can pick up the five-star flavor of an enchilada-style red chile burrito, or maybe the giant-sized chicken chimichanga with rice and some of the best refried beans we’ve ever had.