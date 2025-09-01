Best Taco Tuesday
We don’t know exactly when Taco Tuesday became a thing. But one day per week when taco consumption is encouraged, arguably even required? We’re not mad about it. Plenty of taco joints run specials on this holy day, but of those our favorite is Taqueria El Fundador, where most of the taco varieties are just $1 each on Tuesdays. These tacos are filled with warm, perfectly spiced morsels of meat and piles of onion and cilantro (we’re partial to the al pastor). Of course it doesn’t have to be Tuesday for us to crave what Taqueria El Fundador’s got going on; the eatery, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, does hearty burritos, gooey quesadillas and yes, tacos, six days a week (it’s closed on Sundays).