Best Vegan Mexican Restaurant
Mexican food is often heavy on the opposite of vegan food: lots of meat, lots of cheese. Earth Plant Based Cuisine on Grand Avenue has a different vision, though. This small, family-owned business packs big flavor into its menu, along with a desire to show customers what going green and being vegan is all about. The tables and ceilings are made from wood pallets, the countertops and prep tables from repurposed materials. The friendly staff is eager to guide you, but in our experience, you can’t go wrong with the street-style corn, the carnitas made with seasoned mushrooms, or the Baja burrito with beer-battered “shrimp.” Save room for a milkshake made with soy-based ice cream and almond milk.