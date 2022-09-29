Best Cannabis Event

In April, the Phoenix Events & Entertainment Complex was home to Cannaval, a music festival with designated cannabis consumption lounges where attendees could watch local musicians perform while they partook in, well, you know. Authority Zero, The Black Moods, Mouse Powell, Black Bottom Lighters, and other musicians were part of the lineup. And that wasn't the only entertainment happening during the half-day festival modeled after los carnavales in South America; elsewhere on the 13-acre grounds, there was pro wrestling, samba dancers, rotating aerial acrobats, jugglers, stilt walkers, fire performers, master balloon artists, unicyclists, and glassblowers. Sad you missed it? It's happening again on November 12, and Executive Director David Fowler says this one will be even bigger and better.