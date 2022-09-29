Best Cannabis Flower (Sativa)

Shred 22, a sativa-dominant hybrid noted for its "effervescent and motivating effects," is based on Sour Diesel, a popular sativa marijuana strain. And when opening up 22Red's signature jar, Shred 22 has that diesel smell. Users say the effects of the strain are cerebral, dreamlike, and energizing, making it a good choice for use in the morning prior to getting your day started. Shred 22 is part of 22Red, the cannabis business System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian's founded in California. It has since expanded to metro Phoenix (connecting with local cultivator Sonoran Roots), and its products can be found all over the Valley, including dispensaries such as Curaleaf.