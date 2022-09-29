Best Celebrity Visit

In the world of weed, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are like the president, Mr. Rogers, and Beyoncé wrapped into one iconic duo. And for proof, we point to the amount of love the pair received when they made a series of appearances at Nature's Wellness dispensaries in Tolleson, Phoenix, and Glendale in May. The point of the visits was to promote Cheech & Chong's Cannabis products, a lineup that includes flower, cartridges, edibles, and concentrates. But the crowd came to see the men that have making them laugh for more than 40 years. Displaying patience, kindness, and their legendary quick wit, Marin and Chong made some introductory remarks at the Glendale Nature's Medicine location, then settled in for a lengthy autograph session in which generations of fans showed up for the chance to see cannabis's funniest ambassadors.