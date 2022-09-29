Best Dab Rigs

Local artist Desi B. Glass makes space-age type glass rigs to consume wax, concentrate, or oil — a.k.a. cannabis concentrate. He utilizes propane and an oxygen torch to heat the glass and a kiln to anneal the pieces and keep the pieces warm between steps. He creates a Dab Bot rig, a 7-inch glass sculpture that resembles a robotic monkey. He also makes an Abduction rig, a glass diorama depicting an alien in a spaceship hovering above a glass cow floating in mid-air, it would seem. The glass work is so detailed and out of this world that it commands between $1,500 to $2,500 per piece, and Desi still can't keep them in stock.