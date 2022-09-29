Best Home Grow Supplies

When Proposition 207 passed in November 2020, it didn't just legalize the purchase of recreational marijuana. It also allowed people to grow marijuana at home — six plants per person up to a max of 12 plants per household. We've got a black thumb, but the people we know whose home grows are thriving get their gear through GrowersHouse. The company is based in Tucson and does much of its business online, but there's a retail location in west Phoenix if you'd like to see the goods in person and take them home right then and there. GrowersHouse has everything a home grower needs, from lights and humidifiers to nutrients for your plants, drying racks, and way more. The staff are extremely knowledgeable and eager to help you in your home grow endeavors.