Best Home Grow Supplies

When local artist Sladjana Ahmetovic injured her foot during the pandemic, she found that smoking cannabis while painting (and inviting friends over to do the same) was an excellent way to cope with cabin fever. It proved to be so popular that she turned it into a business. Pretty Dope Paintings is like those wine-and-paint nights you can find all over town, except instead of raising a glass, you're lighting a joint. Pretty Dope Paintings offers classes about once a month, and subjects have included fireflies in jars, desert sunsets, and holiday-themed art. The classes last about three hours and it's BYOC (bring your own cannabis). Ahmetovic says that her classes draw all skill levels, and she usually keeps the session's project pretty simple since marijuana is in the mix. She holds classes about once a month, and there are usually about 20 people who show up for a little puff and paint.