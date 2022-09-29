Best THC Additive

Imagine this: Whatever you're eating or drinking at the moment, it has the capacity to get you high. That's the purpose of Sprinkle THC, a powder that turns anything into an edible. Created in Scottsdale, Sprinkle THC products are flavorless and odorless and claim to be sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly. The basic product comes in boxes of 10 tear-open packets and is available in 10- and 25-mg dosages. Plus, there's a sleepytime version that adds 3 mg of melatonin to 10 mg of THC, a THC/CBD combo option, and a 1000-mg jar for users to measure out custom amounts. Whichever version you go with, Sprinkle does what it says: adds some THC goodness to our onion dip, strawberry smoothie, or what have you. You can find Sprinkle products at dispensaries such as Curaleaf, Harvest HOC, and Jars Cannabis.