Best Place to Act Like a Socialite

Phoenix, as a rule, does things a little differently than the rest of the country. For instance, we don't know how to use roundabouts that well, which is both a point of pride and a concern. But it also means that maybe we're a bit more open-minded when it comes to culinary options. So, while the rest of the U.S. is cool with sucking down plain old lemonade, the Heard Museum's prickly pear lemonade feels less like a cool gimmick and more of a significant declaration of the state's identity. Sure, there are enough folks who think sampling the fruit of a prickly pear cactus might be silly, especially since most of us have some direct experience with the pain cactuses can deliver. But on the other hand, it's really not all that removed from actual lemonade, and that extra bit of tartness and sweetness makes this concoction just novel enough without feeling overly adventurous. Plus, you can tell your friends and families you drink cactus fruit like they drink sweet tea, and that's about as Phoenician as you can get without being made of copper.