Best Scenic Hike

To be fair, pretty much every hike in metro Phoenix is a scenic hike. But for us, nothing tops Butcher Jones Trail, a fairly easy hike northeast of town. Start out by buying an $8 Tonto Pass (it's required to park at the Butcher Jones Recreation Site, and can be purchased at a number of stores). Park, admire the beach that leads to Saguaro Lake, and then get going. Butcher Jones is an out-and-back trail that's about 2.5 miles each way and is rated easy to moderate. We love the early stretch at lake level where we duck our heads through a dimly lit forest of short trees, but the trail really gets going when you start to climb the cliffs surrounding the lake. As you gain elevation, the views of the lake and surrounding mountains get more spectacular. Keep an eye out for wildlife; we've seen all sorts of lizards, birds, and even some mountain goats. The trail dead-ends at Burro Cove, where you can sit on a rock, take a few pictures of Four Peaks, and admire the shining blue waters before heading back to your car. Pro tip: Try to hit the trail during wildflower season in March and April, when the array of colors make the trek even more beautiful.