Best Bumper Cars

Under normal circumstances, willfully careening and crashing into other vehicles is a major no-no, likely earning you a swift revocation of your driving privileges and a spot on the insurance industry's blacklist. But if you're behind the controls of one of the bumper cars at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, the only thing you're getting is a good time. Patrons can hop aboard any of the circular-shaped rides, each ringed with doughnut-like neoprene bumpers, and engage in some chaotic, harmless fun. LED lights glow and flash as a soundtrack of rock and electronic dance music blares while the bumper cars bounce into each other in a 20-by-30-foot area that resembles a pinball game writ large. Best of all, the high-backed seats in each car prevent any whiplash-like injuries from occurring, so you won't have to visit the chiropractor afterward. It's $7 for a five-minute ride and worth every penny.