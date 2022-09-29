Best Bike Shop

A time machine seems to have taken a whole lot of people back to the 1970s, because we're seeing houseplants at every turn these days. On home renovation shows. In co-working spaces. In friends' tiny apartments. Unfortunately, loving the look of houseplants doesn't always translate into knowing how to keep the darn things alive. Dig It Gardens excels at assisting plant experts and the merely plant-curious with finding the right flora for their homes and offices. They carry a great selection of plants for hanging baskets, giant floor pots, or open shelves, and they'll never turn you loose without making sure you know just what your new greenery needs to thrive. You can get creative with their workshops, where you might fill a skull or a pumpkin with a fun assortment of succulents or herbs. Or, you can join the fun on customer appreciation days when they bring in live music, food trucks, live art, free sips, and local vendors. Dig It Gardens isn't just a plant shop. It's a creative community, and we're here for it.