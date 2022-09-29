Best Bike Shop

If the giant "Bicycles" sign doesn't tell you what this retro-looking shop on Indian School Road sells, the window panes made out of wheels and spokes should do the trick. Landis Cyclery has been fixing and selling bikes in the Valley since 1912, and now has a location in Phoenix, two in Tempe, and another in north Scottsdale. If you need a new bike, or maybe just a little air in your tires, Landis is ready to help. The large store's stock includes road bikes, mountain bikes, kids' bikes, bike helmets, cycling shoes, gloves, tires, you name it. The shop also offers bike maintenance and services to get your dusty ride up to speed. Just try not to end up gathering armsful of merchandise as you wait, as we can't seem to avoid. Helpful staff get you set with everything you need to hit the streets.