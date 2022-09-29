Best Bookstore

There's not a lot new to say about Changing Hands Bookstore. The Valley mainstay has been an independent business for nearly 50 years. The two locations carry new and used books, plus an eclectic and ever-changing selection of merchandise, including puzzles, kitchen goods, home decor, novelties, jewelry, and accessories. The events calendar is packed with writing workshops run by local authors, storytelling events, book club meetups, and appearances by local and national writers. If you visit the central Phoenix location, you can grab a glass of wine or beer at the popular First Draft Book Bar. But in addition to all this, Changing Hands is and always has been a powerful voice for the value of indie bookstores as well as social justice, racial equality, and acceptance for all. We're proud to shop there.