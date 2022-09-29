Best Cactus Merch

As longtime desert-dwellers, it's been fascinating to watch the cactus become a popular motif in the past couple of years. We've always been proud of our saguaros, our prickly pears, and our organ pipes, and we show off our love for desert flora with goods from Frances. The perenially popular central Phoenix shop celebrated its 15th anniversary last year, and cactus-themed items are among its most beloved products. Frances sells cactus stickers, cactus earrings, cactus T-shirts — even cactus baby toys. Everything is stylish and fairly priced, making the merch both a great gift idea and stuff we'd be happy to take home for ourselves.