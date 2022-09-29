Best Market

The moment the next installment of Phoenix Flea is announced, we start squirreling away extra money. You see, the one-day modern market typically held a couple of times a year is a veritable wonderland of things we want to buy. The April market had more than 100 vendors, including local favorites Paige Poppe Art, Keep Nature Wild, Iconic Cocktail Co., and The House of Used, plus food and drink purveyors such as Mustache Pretzels and Honey Bear's BBQ. We love the wide range of available goods, the convenient location in downtown's Phoenix's Heritage Square and Science Park, and the hustle and bustle of the large crowd each market draws. The next Phoenix Flea is November 26, and you bet we'll be purchasing our tickets in advance so we can get in and start shopping as quickly as possible.