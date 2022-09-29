Best Nursery

If you've ever been intimidated by trying to care for just a single plant, you know how important it is to find flowers, herbs, and trees that really fit your environment. Berridge Nurseries has a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere so you'll never hesitate to ask questions or feel embarrassed because you don't know even the basics about water, soil, or light. We love the fact that staff are super knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful, but never take the hard sell approach that leads to poorly paired people and plants. They've got a huge selection of pottery and planters, along with all the necessary tools for gardening, and decor in myriad styles. It's the best one-stop nursery in town when you want to enjoy caring customer service, explore charming gifts, and have a bounty of beautiful plants to choose from.