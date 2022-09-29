Best Place to Buy CDs

From Coil to Carly Rae Jepsen, there's something for all tastes in Zia Records' dense stacks of CDs. Zia stocks plenty of new discs, but where the chain particularly shines is in its vast selection of used items. Zia's Valley locations are treasure troves of cheap popular releases and deep cuts. Zia offers cash and store credit for CDs, so there's usually a pretty good flow of new stock trickling into their stores, and the staff has pretty high standards for used disc conditions and won't put anything on their shelves that's too scratched or scuffed. Genre representation is also quite strong: If you're looking for jazz or metal or hip-hop, they have dedicated sections packed with interesting titles. You want Santana and Rob Thomas's "Smooth" single for a couple of bucks? No problem. How about albums by Phoenix world music/noise weirdos The Sun City Girls? You just may be in luck, buddy.