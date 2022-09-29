Best Place to Buy CDs

Typewriters are a perfect ode to analog — a way to eliminate notifications, distractions, and get to writing. Bill Wahl recognizes this need, and for the last 70 years, his family has owned Mesa Typewriter Exchange. Opened in 1949, it's been a mainstay in the downtown Mesa area. And just when typewriters seem like a thing of the past, people have become interested in reliving nostalgia with the sound and feel of something they used as when they were younger. The shop is a museum of sorts, with typewriters from every decade lining the shelves. The vintage technology appeals to collectors, writers, and even younger generations who want to try typing on the device. Of course, writers gravitate toward the typewriters because they want to get away from screens and the constant stream of stimuli on their computers. Living in the past isn't always a bad thing.