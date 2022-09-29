Support Us

Best Skate Shop

Cowtown Skateboards

Cowtown Skateboards touts the fact that it focuses on "skateboarding only," allowing the circa-1997 chain with stores around the Valley to dial in on providing the best products at affordable prices. Cowtown sells brand-name decks, trucks, bearings, grip tape and wheels, skate gear and sneakers, slaps, skate mags, helmets and pads, and other merch — even healing cream in case you munch it. But besides just selling things, Cowtown is also dedicated to nurturing the local skateboarding community. The company hosts skateboard events throughout the Valley, including some that are for locals only and some that benefit charity, as well as PHXAM, an event that draws competitors from around the world. Whether you're a beginner dropping in or a pro flying in to compete, Cowtown has the knowledge and gear to get you off the ground.

Best Store to Shop Zero Waste

Desert Refillery

If you're wondering about that zero-waste life or just want to take small steps toward a more sustainable existence, Desert Refillery is the place to start. Since 2020, owners Kyle Walters and Tiffany Skoyen have been working hard to bring the zero-waste philosophy to Phoenix and educate the community through their passion. Desert Refillery is the place to go for a bring-your-own-container station where you can fill your vessel with laundry detergent, dish soap, hair conditioner, and more. They also carry various sustainable products for everyday life, such as beeswax wraps and compostable utensils. Outside the shop, you can find them on Instagram giving tips, tricks, and recommendations for living more sustainably.

Best Adventure Supply Shop

Arizona Hiking Shack

We're fortunate to live in a state where the outdoors recreation is so easily accessible. But making the decision to hike, camp, kayak, or boulder means needing gear, and to us, needing gear means a trip to Arizona Hiking Shack. We go to the large, neatly organized shop for apparel from well-known brands like Columbia; rope for rock-climbing; camping gear from tents to lights to food; hiking shoes; and safety equipment to make it home in one piece. The website is sparsely stocked, but don't let that fool you. The store is chock-full of equipment for pretty much any outdoor activity you can do in the state. Arizona Hiking Supply also offers classes like Backpacking 101 and a large section of books and maps, because really, knowledge is the best tool of all.

  • 3244 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, 85018 Map

Best Bike Shop

Landis Cyclery

If the giant "Bicycles" sign doesn't tell you what this retro-looking shop on Indian School Road sells, the window panes made out of wheels and spokes should do the trick. Landis Cyclery has been fixing and selling bikes in the Valley since 1912, and now has a location in Phoenix, two in Tempe, and another in north Scottsdale. If you need a new bike, or maybe just a little air in your tires, Landis is ready to help. The large store's stock includes road bikes, mountain bikes, kids' bikes, bike helmets, cycling shoes, gloves, tires, you name it. The shop also offers bike maintenance and services to get your dusty ride up to speed. Just try not to end up gathering armsful of merchandise as you wait, as we can't seem to avoid. Helpful staff get you set with everything you need to hit the streets.

Best Vintage Furniture

Buckhorn Vintage

Everything is in earth tones. There's always a brass shelf. Cristin Clark has curated her shop in downtown Mesa into a time capsule of the 1960s and '70s with pieces she's sourced from all over metro Phoenix. Large pieces of teak furniture sit in the window, staged with pothos vines and restored artwork that give off the same vibes as an old-school James Bond film with a bit of extra bohemian charm. Clark has been curating and collecting furniture and vintage memorabilia most of her life, so the aesthetic of Buckhorn Vintage comes naturally. The best way to keep up with the latest items in the shop is through Facebook and Instagram; make sure to follow so you don't miss out on that piece you've been looking for.

Best Antique Mall

The Brass Armadillo

If antique shopping was an Olympic sport, this is where you would want to train. You can build up your endurance strolling through all the aisles filled with objects, then get in some weightlifting when you try to carry the bag with all your fun finds. One day, you might find a collectible you've been trying to track down for years; another time, you could stumble on the perfect piece of vintage furniture for that quirky space where nothing else ever seemed to look just right. The selection here is huge, and the shop is filled with unexpected finds thanks to the hundreds of vendors who bring their quirky delights. You'll find home and office decor, jewelry and accessories, and plenty of craft items or artworks that can transform your spaces into wonderlands of vintage color and design.

Best Baking Supplies

G & G Cake Decorating Supplies

When you're done binge-watching a bunch of baking shows, it's perfectly natural to have the uncontrollable urge to throw on a ruffled apron and dig through your cupboards for just the right baking cups. Right? It's happened to us more than a few times, and we always feel better knowing this baking supply shop is there to inspire new edible creations with fun themes, colors, or designs. We love looking for just the right baking tool, fondant, or luster dust. And it's great to have the option of ordering from their catalog when you're got the luxury of planning ahead for parties where your cakes or other goodies have to bring the wow factor. We never feel embarrassed to ask questions, and we never get tired of trying new things using what we've found here, whether we're cooking for a big family reunion or a small office shindig.

Best Pet Supplies

Pet Planet

Everyone knows that pets rule the world, so it makes perfect sense that Pet Planet would take top honors. Here, the focus is on healthy food, treats, and supplements, and you can find choices that aren't always available in other pet supply stores. Whether you've got a new puppy or a senior cat, the knowledgeable staff will help you find just what you need. Value days and sales help you save money, and you can always find a fun assortment of toys to enrich your pet's life along with collars and other necessities with a fashionable twist. When you just want to bring a little more TLC into your pet's life, you'll find plenty of inspiration here.

Best Way to Stay Clean

Strawberry Hedgehog

Showering up with some ordinary soap gets the job done, but rinsing the dirt off with the help of a fragrant bar from Tracy Perkins and her crew at Strawberry Hedgehog truly puts that old quote about treating your body like a temple into action. Not only do they look beautiful, dotted with herbs, seeds, or flowers that add to the overall magic, the essence of the vegan soaps lingers long after your shower. You can feel the softness on your skin and smell the captivating blends. The varieties of chunky soap bars include sweet orange and clove, blueberry-lavender, and calming coconut. Real soap fanatics can join Hedgehog's monthly soap club. But they don't just sell soap. There are body care items from facial cleansers to oil for your bushy beard. The whipped body cream is like slipping on a silk suit. It's also cool that their mission includes being cruelty-free and environmentally friendly.

Best Place to Buy a Bouquet

Baseline Flowers

History is full of horrors, but it can also be full of beauty. Baseline Flowers has a rich history in the Valley: Founded in 1950 by the late Hiroshi Nakagawa, the shop started as a vegetable and flower farm that was part of south Phoenix's Japanese flower farms, an area where Japanese-American families came together to farm and start anew after World War II. While all the other shops from this time in Phoenix's history are gone, Baseline Flowers is still standing — proud and resilient as a sunflower. Baseline Flowers offers a rich array of flowers and does custom floral arrangements. The shop also occasionally puts on events such as their A Slice storytelling series. While flowers themselves live short and ephemeral lives, the people at Baseline Flowers who cultivate them and present them in such beautiful fashion have been doing this for a long, long time. History isn't just in books — you can find it in bouquets, too.

