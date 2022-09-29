Best Skate Shop

If antique shopping was an Olympic sport, this is where you would want to train. You can build up your endurance strolling through all the aisles filled with objects, then get in some weightlifting when you try to carry the bag with all your fun finds. One day, you might find a collectible you've been trying to track down for years; another time, you could stumble on the perfect piece of vintage furniture for that quirky space where nothing else ever seemed to look just right. The selection here is huge, and the shop is filled with unexpected finds thanks to the hundreds of vendors who bring their quirky delights. You'll find home and office decor, jewelry and accessories, and plenty of craft items or artworks that can transform your spaces into wonderlands of vintage color and design.