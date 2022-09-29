Best Skate Shop

Cowtown Skateboards touts the fact that it focuses on "skateboarding only," allowing the circa-1997 chain with stores around the Valley to dial in on providing the best products at affordable prices. Cowtown sells brand-name decks, trucks, bearings, grip tape and wheels, skate gear and sneakers, slaps, skate mags, helmets and pads, and other merch — even healing cream in case you munch it. But besides just selling things, Cowtown is also dedicated to nurturing the local skateboarding community. The company hosts skateboard events throughout the Valley, including some that are for locals only and some that benefit charity, as well as PHXAM, an event that draws competitors from around the world. Whether you're a beginner dropping in or a pro flying in to compete, Cowtown has the knowledge and gear to get you off the ground.