Best Smoke Shop

Imagine this: it's 11 p.m. on a Saturday night, and you're smack-dab in the middle of a night of boozy reveling in Old Town Scottsdale when it hits you. Oh shit, I need a smoke. Whether you're coming from Bevvy or Boondocks, Hi-Life Smoke & Vapor isn't far away. Both Scottsdale locations of Hi-Life have the best selection of artisanal glass pipes, disposable vapes, hookah supplies, and other smoking accessories. Whether you're pining after a nectar collector in the shape of a sprinkled doughnut or a bong that looks like Mickey Mouse, Hi-Life has displays for days. The service is great, too, and you even get a free vape on your first visit.