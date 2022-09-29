Best Smoke Shop

What do you get for the person who has everything? Perhaps a sheep's brain in a jar? Okay, maybe not, but Curious Nature is the place to get items you can't find anywhere else in Phoenix. The self-described "fine natural history emporium" sells macabre, rare, and fascinating goods. The dark little shop looks like the study of a mad scientist. It's filled with artfully displayed insect specimens in frames, skeleton stickers, books on the occult, jewelry made out of animal bones — you get the idea. And the store isn't just for buying things; they offer classes in art, taxidermy, reading tea leaves, and more. Curious Nature is set to move into a larger space on Seventh Avenue next year, and we can't wait to see how their offerings will expand.