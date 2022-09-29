Best Vintage Furniture

Everything is in earth tones. There's always a brass shelf. Cristin Clark has curated her shop in downtown Mesa into a time capsule of the 1960s and '70s with pieces she's sourced from all over metro Phoenix. Large pieces of teak furniture sit in the window, staged with pothos vines and restored artwork that give off the same vibes as an old-school James Bond film with a bit of extra bohemian charm. Clark has been curating and collecting furniture and vintage memorabilia most of her life, so the aesthetic of Buckhorn Vintage comes naturally. The best way to keep up with the latest items in the shop is through Facebook and Instagram; make sure to follow so you don't miss out on that piece you've been looking for.