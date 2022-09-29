Best Way to Stay Clean

Showering up with some ordinary soap gets the job done, but rinsing the dirt off with the help of a fragrant bar from Tracy Perkins and her crew at Strawberry Hedgehog truly puts that old quote about treating your body like a temple into action. Not only do they look beautiful, dotted with herbs, seeds, or flowers that add to the overall magic, the essence of the vegan soaps lingers long after your shower. You can feel the softness on your skin and smell the captivating blends. The varieties of chunky soap bars include sweet orange and clove, blueberry-lavender, and calming coconut. Real soap fanatics can join Hedgehog's monthly soap club. But they don't just sell soap. There are body care items from facial cleansers to oil for your bushy beard. The whipped body cream is like slipping on a silk suit. It's also cool that their mission includes being cruelty-free and environmentally friendly.