We never get tired of seeing artist Lalo Cota's murals filled with lowriders, skull figures, alien spaceships, and other stylized imagery around town. But Cota took it to the next level for his solo exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. The lowrider paintings were awesome, of course. But the best lowrider we saw this year was a three-dimensional car he built for the entrance to the exhibit, where people could pose as if they were in the driver's seat and hanging out the window waving to all their fellow autophiles. It worked as an art piece and a unique photo opportunity, and everyone in the gallery from kids to grownups loved having the chance to take an imaginary spin through lowrider culture.