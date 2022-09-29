Best Hidden Oasis

When it comes to art with an erotic or esoteric spin, Alwun House is renowned for putting it all out there. At any given time, they might be presenting an art exhibit, a cabaret, or a poetry reading. The multistory house is hard to miss, with its bright orange exterior and seasonal decor such as giant spiders or hearts. But it's really the garden that shines most, in part because not everyone knows it's there. Behind the house, you'll find lush plants, ponds, water features, fairy lights, and art installations. And this garden has features you won't find in most other green spaces, including a fabulous stage and bar area — because sometimes you want to wax poetic amid an idyllic array of blooms, but other times you want to circle a runway filled with exotic fashions knowing that Mother Earth is close by, winking and wearing a sheepish grin.