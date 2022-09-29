Best Album

Yes, technically speaking, this album did come out in late December 2021. But it's so good that even we're willing to ignore the realities of the calendar in order to celebrate a true career high for this long-time band of wacky rockers. At the most basic level, the music here is just great; "Steve, Television Salesman," for instance, is a totally bonkers, extra-riotous punk rock jam. But the album flourishes because the whole band taps into the unlikely TikTok career of frontman Robbie Pfeffer, distilling all that post-millenium world-wide-weirdness into deeply political songs. That includes "The Feeling I Get When Petting a Dog," which feels about as close to a modern-day mantra as we'll ever get, and "I Blame You," which is a Devo-esque sendup of right-wing politics. It's all these coalescing ideas and energies that make Toxic Positivity what it is: a chronicle of life in the 2020s, detailing the power and personality it takes just to get by each and every day. Beyond that, it's a clear roadmap for this band's future, and a sign that they're a band of kooky, utterly profound musical gurus.