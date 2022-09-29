Best Mocktails

Those of us who don't drink are no longer settling for "mocktails" composed of nothing more than fizzy water and juice. Garden Bar PHX is an incredible new spot for nonalcoholic cocktails; Kim Haasarud, owner and palate wizard, gives Garden Bar's virgin drinks the same attention as everything else on her award-winning menu. Haasarud stocks the bar with alcohol-free, distilled spirits that mimic spirits' properties or create an entirely new experience. There are a few ways to drink NA at Garden Bar. First, many of their cocktails can be made NA by swapping for a spirit alternative by their profoundly knowledgable mixologists. Otherwise, Garden Bar has a spirit-free cocktail section with standalone cocktails made with CBD tincture and spirit alternatives. A blackberry vanilla margarita, whiskey smash, and a gin alternative drink called Green Bee were featured this summer, but whatever beverages are on seasonal menus to come, we know they're going to be great.