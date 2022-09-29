Best Music Festival

The phrase "good vibes" is frightfully overused these days. But there's really no other way to describe the atmosphere at the annual M3F Festival (originally known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival). Held in downtown Phoenix, the festival lineup skews heavy toward EDM, up-and-coming acts, jam bands, and indie artists (names on the 2022 bill included Spafford, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges, and Blu DeTiger). Besides the music, attendees enjoy art cars brought in by local event company Walter Productions, a vendor village selling festival necessities and other goods, and a food fair with a good cross-section of choices. (The Indonesian satay tent was a hit this year). Over two days, we saw nothing but smiles, dancing, and people having a good time. Add in the fact that all proceeds from M3F benefit local charities, and it's undeniable that vibes coming from the festival are, indeed, immaculate.