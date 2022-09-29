Best Nightclub

For all its faults, Scottsdale's entertainment district doesn't tend to dwell on the past. When a particular nightspot fizzles out, its owners — and the clubgoer crowd — typically move on to something new. So when the bygone Cake Nightclub was resurrected earlier this year after a five-year absence, it was notable, particularly since it was a tremendous upgrade from its original location just up Saddlebag Trail. Version 2.0 of Cake is larger, louder, and more decadent than before. The glow-up included tripling its size and doubling down on its over-the-top amenities. Now, there are even more posh VIP areas, a bigger outdoor patio, and a massive video wall. The club's licentious and libertine vibe has become more potent as locals come to drink, dance, and debauch as aerialists perform from rings hanging from the ceiling and big beats come from the sound system. Subtlety has never been Cake's style. Heck, it's never been a thing in Scottsdale, period.