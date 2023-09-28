Best Lil' Sleep Aids

For a lot of cannabis fans, the often-unpredictable nature of edibles is something of a turnoff. With Sofa King gummies, though, there's an awesome balance of buzz and relaxation that makes it one of the best products you can nibble on if you want to get a good night's sleep. With four flavors of goofy goodness — including watermelon, cherry, grape and orange (which is the best, by the way) — there's a little something for everyone in these terrifically consistent 10-mg indica beauties. Just grab one out of the easy access package, pop it in your mouth and in about 20 or 25 minutes you'll be ready for some top notch zzzz's. And if you're not looking for sleep, Sofa King's sativa 10-mg gummies are also excellent fun, as well — basically a chewable bong hit. You can't go wrong with Sofa King.