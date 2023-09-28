Best Weed-Infused Concert

The Desert Blaze Tacos & Tequila Music Festival was unlike any event metro Phoenix had ever seen. As the sun set on April 15, the Phoenix Events Complex became a vibrant wonderland of music, food, tequila and cannabis. This was the first of its kind in the metro Phoenix area, and excitement was in the air — literally. In the designated cannabis area, a delightful aroma hung in the air as people freely enjoyed complimentary prerolls, bong and rig hits, and edibles. The Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival was a highlight of the event, as was a performance by rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill (other artists on the bill included DJ Quik, MC Eiht, Suga Free, Mr. Capone-E, Kurupt and Spice 1). At a distance, carnival rides spun in the background, their lights adding to the vibrant ambiance. Lowriders and motorcycles were scattered around, showcasing the unique and diverse culture the event aimed to celebrate. While the alcohol and cannabis areas were reserved for those over 21, the music festival remained open to all ages, fostering a sense of inclusivity and family-friendly fun under the desert sky.