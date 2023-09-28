When Electric Bat expanded the size of its cave next door to Tempe's Yucca Tap Room last year, the Valley's best arcade got even better. How so? For starters, owner and artist Rachel Bess gave pinball fanatics what they crave most: more pinball. They can now plunk Electric Bat-branded tokens into about 60 silver ball machines roosted throughout the horror-themed joint, be it classics like "Creature From the Black Lagoon" and "Bram Stoker's Dracula" or newer releases like "Rick and Morty" and "James Bond 007 Pro." Pinball ain't the only thing there's more of, as Bess has doubled the arcade's curated selection of flashy Japanese rhythm games (including high-energy highlights "Sound Voltex: Exceed Gear" and "Wacca Reverse") and upped the cool factor with new theme events like the monthly "Play Dead" goth night. She's also planning to build a larger version of the in-house Electric Tiki Bar and possibly add an enormous mural along a 50-foot-long wall. In other words, there will soon be even more reasons to come back to the Bat for a night of ghoulishly groovy fun.