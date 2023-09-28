Best Milestone

Diana Taurasi has been a mainstay on the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury roster for nearly 20 years. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft, Taurasi has spent her career racking up accolades including three WNBA championships and seven Russian league titles during the off-season. But on Aug. 3, she outdid herself, scoring 42 points against the Atlanta Dream to become the first WNBA player to net 10,000 career points. Although the Mercury would end 2023 with a dismal 9-31 record, the season will be one to remember for Taurasi, who is largely regarded as one of the greatest players in WNBA history. We're lucky to have her in Phoenix.