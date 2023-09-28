Best Place to Have Your Mind Boggled

You won't believe your eyes at the Museum of Illusions Scottsdale, located in the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment complex. That's because everything in the space is designed to mess with your head. Opened earlier this year, the museum takes visitors through a series of eye-popping exhibits. In one, a slanted room makes one person look like a giant compared to another. A walkway with a rotating light display can cause even the sturdiest type to feel seasick. Each part of the museum includes a description as to why the illusion works, which makes it a place where you can both learn and have fun.