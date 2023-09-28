Best Place to Watch a Spring Training Game

When spring training rolls into town, baseball fans are presented with a multitude of options. Metro Phoenix is home to 10 different stadiums that host 15 different teams. But one location rises above the rest. Sloan Park in Mesa is the official spring training facility for the Chicago Cubs. Like all spring training stadiums, the outfield features a large lawn for picnicking and catching the game from the grass. But Sloan Park also offers a rooftop bar and party deck, an area called the Citrus Grove where a rotation of food trucks set up shop and concession stands selling Chicago dogs and Cubs memorabilia. Design nods including green steelwork and red bricks give the impression that a version of Wrigley Field found its way to the desert along with the team's sun-seeking fans. For locals, Sloan Park provides a taste of the Windy City without leaving the Valley, making it a destination for all.