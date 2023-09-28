 Best Roller Skating 2023 | Great Skate | Fun & Games | Phoenix
Best Roller Skating

Great Skate

We predict, after Ken and Barbie's neon-clad jaunt by the beach this summer, that rollerblading may be making a comeback. But whether your wheels are all in a row or two by two, you'll definitely want to head to Great Skate Glendale next time you want to strap on some skates. There's something on the schedule virtually every night including public skating sessions, lessons for kids and adults, and themed skate events like "Hocus Pocus" and All You Can Eat Pizza Night. The grownups can enjoy the occasional adults-only skate night, too. The decor is classic skate rink craziness, the food and drinks are decent, and the vibes are fun and nostalgic. What more can you ask for?

Best Ice Skating

AZ Ice Arcadia

Formerly Arcadia Ice, AZ Ice Arcadia has been given a modest facelift and maintains the smoothest ice rink in the desert. A variety of action keeps the Zamboni drivers busy, from figure skating and figure skating lessons to hockey (adult and youth) and public skating. The latter is a big draw for its affordability ($5 to $10; free for kids 3 and younger). Socks and gloves are required and available for sale should you forget them. Adults' favorite thing about this rink has long been the Ice House Tavern, which overlooks the ice and serves drinks and food from a full kitchen.

Best Pool Hall

BullShooters

Bull Shooters

You don't have to be a billiards pro to recognize that BullShooters is the best spot in the Valley for stick 'n' sip action. The sizable North Phoenix pool hall and sports bar boasts the largest lineup of tables locally — 44 to be exact — each wobble-free and topped by blue felt with nary a snag or stain. The cues are also straight as an arrow (so chalk up any shooting snafus to your lack of skills). There's often a wait for a table on weekend nights, but with 13 electronic dart machines, off-track betting, a full food and drink menu with 30 beers on tap, frequent drink specials, and nightly karaoke sessions in the lounge, there's always something to do until a spot opens up. Better yet, stop by during the weekday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. happy hour for $6 games, or wait until 10 p.m. when they're a buck cheaper. Just don't scratch when it's your turn to break.

Best Casino

Talking Stick Resort

Win some, lose some. That's a given with a trip to any casino, so if you're going to toss some cash around to pull slot machine levers or throw some dice in hopes of monetary victories, why not go to a spot with some glam? Talking Stick Resort & Casino works hard to be a sexy destination for the betting crowds. Once your eyes settle after absorbing all the flashing lights, the sleek decor is noticeable — it's not subtle in reminding you that it's a Scottsdale hotspot. The concert stage at the Main Pool maintains a zesty roster of fun. A crowd might be smacking around inflatable guitars one night while Cheap Trick plays a blistering rock set. Another time might find boozy, bottle-serviced partygoers dancing their asses off to DJ sets. In addition to gambling and sports betting, other ways to drop some dough include an indoor performance venue, stylish hotel rooms, a soothing spa and a bunch of tasty eateries, including a seafood restaurant, a tapas place and a fine dining option.

Best Aquarium

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium

For a city that's hundreds of miles removed from the closest ocean, Phoenix has some amazing spots to watch sea creatures frolic. And that's no fish tale. Our favorite is Sea Life Arizona, the 26,000-square-foot aquarium inside Arizona Mills Mall where local landlubbers can experience the life aquatic without having to wade through massive crowds. Its collection of water-dwelling creatures is also quite deep. Stroll through a 360-degree ocean tunnel (touted as the only attraction of its kind in Arizona) and take in panoramic views of more than 5,000 kinds of marine life — such as stingrays, eels, whitetip and blacktip reef sharks, and a multitude of multicolored fish — swimming through the 161,000-gallon water world. For even closer encounters of the fishy kind, there's also the Bay of Rays and Temple of the Seahorse habitats, a jellyfish room and even an interactive tide pool where patrons can touch harmless baby sharks (doo doo doo doo doo doo) and seven other species. For an additional fee, Sea Life offers a behind-the-scenes tour featuring the chance to meet and feed its resident rescued sea turtles. Trust us, it's a shell of a good time and worth the extra cash.

Best Zoo

Phoenix Zoo

Ever have the desire to dip your hands into a shallow pool and pet the smooth surface of a stingray? If that's on your become-one-with-nature bucket list, you can make it happen at Phoenix Zoo. Other close-up and hands-on adventures include strolling through Monkey Village, where primates swing freely around and above the pathways, and hopping onto the back of a camel for a ride. This massive facility is home to more than 3,000 intriguing animals and over 400 species. Barns, a petting zoo and splash pads are just a few ways kids can learn and work off some of their excitement. Plenty of educational opportunities fill the annual calendar, helping visitors understand animal behaviors and needs. And Phoenix Zoo often finds ways to offer fun after closing time, like the yearly ZooLights holiday event, during which time the park becomes illuminated by festive displays that celebrate the season.

Best Waterpark

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix

Sure, hanging around poolside all summer is the kind of glamorous lifestyle that will make your friends in Minnesota jealous. But just like a good cocktail menu, variety is the spice of life. So, why enjoy your water in still form when you could fly down a waterslide at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix? The park is home to the Anaconda, which was named a top five waterslide by the Travel Channel's "Extreme Water Parks" program. You'll corkscrew, spin and splash your way down the Anaconda on a multiperson raft before getting drenched in a pool. Young kids will love running around the Soak 'em Playground and Coconut Bay. With season passes starting at just $59 per a person, Hurricane Harbor is one of the city's most affordable ways to stay cool.

Best Rides

Castles N' Coasters

A date night getting dropped, spun and flipped around on a roller coaster might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it definitely beats the ho-hum routine of dinner and a movie. The adventurous couple will relish the chance to watch their significant other scream bloody murder on the Sky Diver ride, which, you guessed it, sends you plummating a terrifying 120 feet before abruptly stopping. As an added bonus, the Sky Diver offers great views of the former Metrocenter mall site. Our favorite ride is the Splashdown log ride, which can add some naughty fun to your outing if you're daring enough to wear white. But Castles N' Coasters isn't just for the young of heart — it's also for the actual young. A mini Ferris wheel and kid-friendly roller coaster make Castles N' Coasters a great place to pass the time with the whole family.

Best Park

Sahuaro Ranch Park

This is the only place we've seen a wild rabbit and a stray cat snuggling while a family of peacocks grazed for food under the same fruit tree. No, Sahuaro Ranch Park isn't a gateway into a mystical land, but there does seem to be something special about this park located in the heart of historic Glendale. The 17-acre park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the "Showplace of the Valley." And we'd have to agree. Although visitors are currently unable to tour the park's historic homes, the buildings offer a beautiful backdrop as you stroll through the robust garden of fruit trees. Overhead, doves coo in tall palm trees, helping to set a romantic atmosphere for couples. Across the park from the historic buildings are playgrounds and well-maintained sports fields. After a day of playing, families can rest at covered picnic tables while watching wild peacocks saunter by. Sahuaro Ranch Park is truly an urban oasis with entertainment for anyone willing to visit.

Best Driving Range

Coronado Golf Course & Lighted Driving Range

Things we like about golf: hitting the ball and drinking. Things we don't like about golf: how long it takes to play, walking, keeping score. If you're the same way, you'd probably prefer a day at the driving range over a full 18 holes. When the urge to experience the good parts of golf comes over us, we head to Coronado Golf Course & Lighted Driving Range in south Scottsdale. The driving range is open from sunrise to 9 p.m., and there are discounts on medium and large buckets of balls during happy hour, which runs 4-8 p.m. Speaking of happy hour, domestic beers are just $2 or less then. The result is a fun, relaxed evening enjoying the parts of the sport we love. Just remember to bring cash, because the facility doesn't accept credit or debit cards.

