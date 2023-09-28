Best Way to Cuddle Cats

We just don't understand people who don't like cats. They're soft. They're cute. Most are friendly if you just take the time to get to know and understand them. If you love cats, you need to make a visit ASAP to La Gattara Cat Lounge in downtown Phoenix. At La Gattara, a rotating cast of kitties spend their days snoozing, eating and playing in the bright, comfortable space. For a small fee, well-behaved humans are welcome to come and frolic with the felines. And spending time with the cats isn't the only cool thing La Gattara offers. Other programming includes drag queen bingo, cat-themed paint nights and cat yoga. La Gattara is a nonprofit organization whose ultimate mission is to find homes for cats, and in this it's succeeding. More than 1,000 cats have been rescued because of La Gattara's good work in the community.