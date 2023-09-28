Step into Collectors Marketplace and it won't take long to see why the spot is kid-tested and geek-approved. Both camps will find something to covet among the vast sea of new and used plastic playthings occupying almost every inch of its 8,000-square-foot interior. Small nooks operated by local collectors each contain toys from a specific franchise or fandom, ranging from "Star Trek" to the WWE. Nearby, floor-to-ceiling gondola shelves contain an army of G.I. Joe figures and a universe of Marvel characters. Wander even farther and encounter rooms filled with Funko Pop!, an entire row dedicated to "Star Wars," enough Transformers to conquer Cybertron, a wall of Hot Wheels cars and even some Barbie and "My Little Pony" dolls. If you're into anime, the rear of the marketplace is devoted to collectibles, including "Gundam" model kits and Banpresto figures. When it comes to sheer selection, Collectors Marketplace makes running the best toy store in town look like child's play.