Best Used Bookstore

Bibliophiles and bookworms of the Valley, you've got a new favorite haunt: Books on 7th Ave is a hidden gem that's off the beaten path but well worth seeking out. Tucked into an out-of-the-way Sunnyslope building marked with the word "BOOKS," the focus of the long-running retailer is as straightforward as its signage. Inside are row after endless row of towering bookshelves boasting every kind of title imaginable. Fiction and nonfiction. Paperbacks and hardcovers. Recent releases and out-of-print gems. There's also an extensive collection of true crime tales, a bounty of biographies, dozens of romance novels and pulp-filled sections of sci-fi and fantasy. Owner Mary Anne Ramirez, who founded the business in 1990, keeps the store's 200,000-plus books organized with assistance from family members and an amiable staff. They're happy to help you find something or just let you browse aimlessly for hours while exploring every nook and cranny. If you've got the time, they've got the tomes.