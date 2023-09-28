Best Vintage Cars

There are several car-centric hubs across the Valley, including Glendale's Martin Auto Museum. But if you want to explore true classic car culture, take a drive out to Streetside Classics in Mesa. It's part of a large national chain that deals exclusively in classic cars and trucks, and this location has a pretty robust stock. At one point, the dealer's inventory included a 1970 Nova Pro Street, a 1969 Skylark Custom, a 1972 Bronco 4x4 and a 1953 Buick Special street rod. That's only scratching the surface of the pristine vehicles, each one bright and shiny and ready to be driven home that day. Even if you're not in the market to drop $50,000 on a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, Streetside is a great place to waste an afternoon browsing. It's a museum in its own right, and the care and attention paid to actual collectors is clear from the moment you step into the showroom. It's that sense that makes this as much about the history of great cars as it does about how these mighty machines actually play a role in people's lives nowadays. Just keep your hands to yourself unless you fancy a test drive.