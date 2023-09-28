Casey Moore's Oyster House has everything we need in a bar. A cool space? It's located in the 113-year-old W.A. Moeur House, one of the oldest buildings in Tempe. A great patio? The outdoor area, strung with lights and dotted with picnic tables, wraps around two sides of the building. Food and drink? Casey's does bar food well (we love the spicy cauliflower bites and golden wings) and seafood very well, and the indoor and outdoor bars have everything you need to achieve a pleasant buzz. A wild lineup of colorful regulars? You can hardly avoid them (nor would you want to, for the most part). There's a reason that generations of locals have called Casey Moore's their home bar: It welcomes all through its doors for a meal, a drink or simply a moment of human connection.