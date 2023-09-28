Best New Nightclub

Massive events require a suitably massive venue, and State Farm Stadium in Glendale not only has the requisite space but a track record for hosting larger-than-life spectacles. Since its debut in 2006, the 64,000-person facility and home to the Arizona Cardinals has been the site of three Super Bowls, a Final Four and even a WrestleMania. But where it really shines is when superstar recording artists bring their stadium-sized concert tours to the venue. Guns 'N Roses, Garth Brooks and Kenny Chesney have all staged super-sized shows here; U2, Metallica and the Rolling Stones have each done it twice. In the last year alone, Taylor Swift kicked off her record-breaking Eras tour with two showstopping concerts in March at the stadium while Beyoncé put on a memorable (though glitchy) performance during a stop on her Renaissance tour in August. The enormous size of State Farm Stadium adds to the over-the-top atmosphere of such shows, helping them feel all the more epic for those in attendance.