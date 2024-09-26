Best Cannabis Athlete

Ladies and gentlemen, stepping into the octagon with a record of 9-1 and a knockout punch that's taken down nine opponents, here's the unstoppable bantamweight powerhouse, Marcus "Maniac" McGhee. Known for his dynamic in-ring skills and relentless pursuit of victory, McGhee combines his passion for fighting with a love for skateboarding, showcasing his versatility both inside and outside the octagon. But beyond his athletic achievements, McGhee is a vocal cannabis advocate. While he doesn't rely on cannabis for health reasons, he openly enjoys it for pleasure, as he has shared in various interviews. His dedication to the cannabis community extends beyond personal use — he's worked in the metro Phoenix cannabis industry for over five years, contributing his expertise and support to the field. McGhee is not just a fighter, he's a multifaceted individual whose interests and career intersect in exciting ways, making him a unique figure in both the UFC and the cannabis world.