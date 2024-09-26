Best Cannabis Concert

You're a high-functioning stoner with games to play, songs to write, birds to watch, Best Of articles to shitpost on ... whatever it is you do while toking up, you need to get it done. You need a hybrid. Not just any hybrid, you need Leafly's 2023 Strain of the Year: Permanent Marker by Connected. With THC testing near 26.9% and total cannabinoids at 31.5%, these buds have all the gas needed to take you where you want to go. Pop the cap on this marker, and you'll be drawing its signature hard candy soaked in diesel aroma all over your face, lungs and the entire room. Taking cues from its parent strains, Jealousy and Biscotti, expect a hint of tongue numbing followed by a gentle body buzz. Just remember: Small doses can keep you on task, but heavy hits will turn your masterpiece into a scribbled mess, so outline your designs before inking with this top-shelf choice.