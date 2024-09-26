 Best Cannabis Concert 2024 | Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival | Cannabis | Phoenix
Best Cannabis Concert

Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival

With headliners like B-Real of Cypress Hill, Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound, Luniz and Mike Jones, the Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival brings both the smoke and cannabis-infused music rolled into one event. The canna contest portion of the event starts via online nominations and votes. The multistate-operation promoters select the winners and announce them at the event's ceremony, where the dopest music acts and cannabis companies in the Valley walk away with trophies. There are hundreds of canna brands and vendors on display, and the intermission between each act and award announcement greenlights folks to puff, puff and pass the Js. Some get low-key lit, and others grab free samples to save for later, but there's no argument that this cannabis concert is a one-of-a-kind experience. The next one will be at the Stratus Event Center on Nov. 2, 2024.

Best Cannabis-Infused Food

The Mint Cafe

Thanks to the legalization of recreational marijuana, the number of dispensaries in metro Phoenix has exploded in recent years. Far less ubiquitous, though, are places you get can cannabis-infused food — real food, not just snacks or gummies. The menu at Mint Cafe, located inside Mint Cannabis's Guadalupe location, leans heavily on what you'll want when you have the munchies: burgers, pizza, fries, tater tots, tacos and wings. The food is priced according to the dosage, and while it's not the finest cuisine we've ever had, it's tasty and comes hot and fresh out of the oven or fryer. And it gets us high. Consider us satisfied customers.

Best Marijuana Education and Resources

Jars Cannabis

The budtenders at Jars dispensaries are plenty knowledgeable about cannabis products and effects, but Jars takes the education even higher with its Quick Hits blog ("Inspired words for lifted minds"). Learn how cannabis can purportedly boost your fitness routines, how to get the most of a pot smoking sesh, tips for finding your best budtender, the chemistry of cannabinoids and terpines, the comeback of pre-rolled joints and more. Sort and search articles by category (Higher Self; Education; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and Culture), and enrich your knowledge of all things marijuana. Got questions? Bring 'em to the budtenders at Jars. They'll have answers.

Best Cheap Prerolls

The Flower Shop

The Flower Shop's "Fine Cannabis" pre-rolled joints cost $4 to $6 depending on the strain, and they are worth every penny. Each preroll is a full gram, and they burn beautifully and evenly, so there's no need to slobber on it to stop a run or "canoe." The Flower Shop's prerolls are available in a variety of strains and include prerolls infused with cannabis concentrates to amplify the high. Recommended strains for Flower Shop prerolls include White Cheddar (a balanced hybrid), Blue Tint #1 (indica-dominant hybrid) and Potato RTZ (another balanced hybrid). Whatever preroll you drop your $5 on, it will satisfy.

Best House Brand Flower

Sunday Goods

The flower at Sunday Goods is grown in a Dutch greenhouse using sustainable practices, so you can feel good about the Earth while getting high as a kite — which you will on this flower, because it is all high-potency (20% to 32% THC). Popular strains include Ghost Train Haze (a more calming sativa strain), a balanced and tasty indica strain dubbed Royal Cherry Diesel and the hybrid Chemistry #1, which has a nice lemony pine flavor. The Flower Shop's "Daily Greens" deal features 20 grams of flower for $49 (strains vary). Wanna try the flower before you pay for it? Get a free eighth of flower with a minimum $65 purchase.

Best Gummies

Pure

If you're passionate about locally made cannabis products, Pure is a homegrown winner. Its gummies are handcrafted in small batches in Phoenix, using flower from Noble Herb up in Flagstaff. Pure also makes hard candy and candy chews, but the gummies are the rock stars of the product line: vegan, gluten-free, delicious and potent. Available in a variety of strains and flavors, Pure gummies are formulated for various needs. Looking to get a good night's sleep? Try the cannabinol-infused indica gummies Berry Sleepy. Wanna get an energy boost before a hike or workout? Chew on some Starfruit of the Show. Want a balance of body-and-mind stoniness? Magical Mango or Kickin' Fruit Punch should do the trick.

Best Cannabis Baked Goods

Amy and Al's

In 2024, the field of cannabis products is enormous and can be overwhelming. Sometimes, we like to return to the old ways, which in this case means a nice pot brownie. Sun City-based Amy & Al's has years of experience making infused cookies in chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and peanut butter varieties, as well as brownies. And they're not just good by pot brownie or cookie standards. Amy & Al's desserts are seriously good — sweet, soft and rich. (Try the peanut butter cookie: It's out of this world.) The goods are sold in dispensaries all over metro Phoenix, so you won't have travel very far to stock up.

Best Indica Flower

Blue Blitz

Are you ready to lock into your couch again? When it comes to choosing the ultimate indica, look no further than Blue Blitz by Abundant Organics. Descended from a wild, three-way love affair between Blue Cookies, Rugburn and Granddaddy Purp, these orange-haired, deep purple nugs just snagged the coveted title of Best Indoor Indica Flower from the connoisseurs at Errl Club this past spring. Packing a potent one-two punch of 25.2% THC and 31.9% total cannabinoids, it's the perfect pick for your relaxed evenings. But what seals the "Best Of" deal? Massive 4.5g super-eighths and half-ounce baggies regularly grace the BOGO list at the local dispensary. Premium buds, blueberry and citrus flavors with funky skunky aromas, and all at half price? Time to "blitz" the dispensary, buds.

Best Hybrid Flower

Permanent Marker

You're a high-functioning stoner with games to play, songs to write, birds to watch, Best Of articles to shitpost on ... whatever it is you do while toking up, you need to get it done. You need a hybrid. Not just any hybrid, you need Leafly's 2023 Strain of the Year: Permanent Marker by Connected. With THC testing near 26.9% and total cannabinoids at 31.5%, these buds have all the gas needed to take you where you want to go. Pop the cap on this marker, and you'll be drawing its signature hard candy soaked in diesel aroma all over your face, lungs and the entire room. Taking cues from its parent strains, Jealousy and Biscotti, expect a hint of tongue numbing followed by a gentle body buzz. Just remember: Small doses can keep you on task, but heavy hits will turn your masterpiece into a scribbled mess, so outline your designs before inking with this top-shelf choice.

Best Sativa Flower

Jenny Kush

Fuck that couch, let's do stuff! Energetic, outside body type stuff, and for that we'll need a special sativa. Luckily for us, Jenny Kush from Aeriz isn't just any sativa, it's the Mary Poppins of weed strains — practically perfect in every way. With a sweet earthy aroma and lemon/lime terpene profile, you'll be chasing dreams, creating memes and sliding up banisters in no time. Testing at over 33.7% THC and a mind-boggling 40.6% total cannabinoids, the daughter of Amnesia Haze & Rare Dankness #2 is a decorated champion with multiple awards under its Edwardian petticoat, including accolades from Cannabis Cup, 710 Awards and Errl Cup. Whether you chose to parachute with an umbrella or chat up woodland creatures, Jenny Kush is the spoonful of sugar to help any adventure go down, up ... or sideways.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

