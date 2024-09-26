Best Cannabis Event

Every last Wednesday of every month, about 1,000 weed smokers attend MITA at The Monarch hotel in Old Town Scottsdale. The cannabis networking event has about 30 dealers who provide insight into various cannabis products and give out free canna samples. This event is open to the public for those 21 and older, and it's especially helpful for people in the cannabis industry, as well as people interested in getting involved with it. Even celebrities have popped up at MITA, including NFL star quarterback Jake Plummer, All-Pro NFL player Ricky Williams and two-time Super Bowl champ Jim McMahon. If indica makes you drowsy, switch up to sativa, and don't sleep on the chance to expand your canna network and be a part of the thriving cannabis community at MITA.