Best Cannabis-Infused Food

Thanks to the legalization of recreational marijuana, the number of dispensaries in metro Phoenix has exploded in recent years. Far less ubiquitous, though, are places you get can cannabis-infused food — real food, not just snacks or gummies. The menu at Mint Cafe, located inside Mint Cannabis's Guadalupe location, leans heavily on what you'll want when you have the munchies: burgers, pizza, fries, tater tots, tacos and wings. The food is priced according to the dosage, and while it's not the finest cuisine we've ever had, it's tasty and comes hot and fresh out of the oven or fryer. And it gets us high. Consider us satisfied customers.