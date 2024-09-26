Best Cheap Prerolls

The Flower Shop's "Fine Cannabis" pre-rolled joints cost $4 to $6 depending on the strain, and they are worth every penny. Each preroll is a full gram, and they burn beautifully and evenly, so there's no need to slobber on it to stop a run or "canoe." The Flower Shop's prerolls are available in a variety of strains and include prerolls infused with cannabis concentrates to amplify the high. Recommended strains for Flower Shop prerolls include White Cheddar (a balanced hybrid), Blue Tint #1 (indica-dominant hybrid) and Potato RTZ (another balanced hybrid). Whatever preroll you drop your $5 on, it will satisfy.