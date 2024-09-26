Best Dispensary Atmosphere

With headliners like B-Real of Cypress Hill, Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound, Luniz and Mike Jones, the Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival brings both the smoke and cannabis-infused music rolled into one event. The canna contest portion of the event starts via online nominations and votes. The multistate-operation promoters select the winners and announce them at the event's ceremony, where the dopest music acts and cannabis companies in the Valley walk away with trophies. There are hundreds of canna brands and vendors on display, and the intermission between each act and award announcement greenlights folks to puff, puff and pass the Js. Some get low-key lit, and others grab free samples to save for later, but there's no argument that this cannabis concert is a one-of-a-kind experience. The next one will be at the Stratus Event Center on Nov. 2, 2024.