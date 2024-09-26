Best Dispensary Atmosphere

Cannabist Tempe feels a little like a weed wonderland, thanks to its massive retail space and indoor-outdoor atmosphere. The check-in/waiting area outside the dispensary is roof-shaded, with a giant tree as its centerpiece. The walls are covered in synthetic vining plants, and there's a giant window with a view of the dispensary's grow room. Festive strings of lights add to the chill environment. Inside the dispensary, displays are arranged smartly behind the counter and in several standalone displays that include information about the products contained therein. And there's another, even larger, window with a view into the grow room. With an atmosphere like this, it's easy to see why there are often lines to get in.