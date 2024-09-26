 Best Head Shop 2024 | Bud's Glass Joint/Bud's on Grand | Cannabis | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Head Shop

Bud's Glass Joint/Bud's on Grand

Since 2012, Bud's Glass Joint has been the go-to place for the best bongs, pipes and chitchat with fellow 420-friendly enthusiasts. The first spot, located just off Roosevelt Row, was so popular that Bud's expanded to open a second location on Grand Avenue. The Fifth Street location is hard to miss — it's the big green house all lit up with Christmas lights — and smokers will find everything they need inside. Bud's selection of bongs/water pipes, steamrollers and bubblers are all Arizona-blown glass. Accessories like rolling papers, lighters, tapestries, incense, dab rings and more are available, too. Like the classic "Saturday Night Live" skit says, Bud's is definitely the kind of place where you can walk around saying, "You could put your weed in that."

Best Cannabis Suppositories

THC Living

Consuming cannabis via suppositories is one of the rarest methods to access its health benefits, yet it's super-fast and effective. According to THC Living, its suppositories deliver tiny cannabinoids straight to where the pain is and also get absorbed by the whole body. Suppositories are a great option for treating pain from irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids, sexual discomfort and menstrual cramps. THC Living suppositories contain 30 milligrams each of CBD and THC, which work together to create better results. They are made with a pharmaceutical-quality base for a safe and comfortable product. They can be found in select dispensaries throughout metro Phoenix.

Best Cannabis Event

Marijuana Industry Trade Association

Every last Wednesday of every month, about 1,000 weed smokers attend MITA at The Monarch hotel in Old Town Scottsdale. The cannabis networking event has about 30 dealers who provide insight into various cannabis products and give out free canna samples. This event is open to the public for those 21 and older, and it's especially helpful for people in the cannabis industry, as well as people interested in getting involved with it. Even celebrities have popped up at MITA, including NFL star quarterback Jake Plummer, All-Pro NFL player Ricky Williams and two-time Super Bowl champ Jim McMahon. If indica makes you drowsy, switch up to sativa, and don't sleep on the chance to expand your canna network and be a part of the thriving cannabis community at MITA.

Best Cannabis Concert

Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival

With headliners like B-Real of Cypress Hill, Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound, Luniz and Mike Jones, the Arizona Cannabis Awards Music Festival brings both the smoke and cannabis-infused music rolled into one event. The canna contest portion of the event starts via online nominations and votes. The multistate-operation promoters select the winners and announce them at the event's ceremony, where the dopest music acts and cannabis companies in the Valley walk away with trophies. There are hundreds of canna brands and vendors on display, and the intermission between each act and award announcement greenlights folks to puff, puff and pass the Js. Some get low-key lit, and others grab free samples to save for later, but there's no argument that this cannabis concert is a one-of-a-kind experience. The next one will be at the Stratus Event Center on Nov. 2, 2024.

Best Cannabis-Infused Food

The Mint Cafe

Thanks to the legalization of recreational marijuana, the number of dispensaries in metro Phoenix has exploded in recent years. Far less ubiquitous, though, are places you get can cannabis-infused food — real food, not just snacks or gummies. The menu at Mint Cafe, located inside Mint Cannabis's Guadalupe location, leans heavily on what you'll want when you have the munchies: burgers, pizza, fries, tater tots, tacos and wings. The food is priced according to the dosage, and while it's not the finest cuisine we've ever had, it's tasty and comes hot and fresh out of the oven or fryer. And it gets us high. Consider us satisfied customers.

Best Marijuana Education and Resources

Jars Cannabis

The budtenders at Jars dispensaries are plenty knowledgeable about cannabis products and effects, but Jars takes the education even higher with its Quick Hits blog ("Inspired words for lifted minds"). Learn how cannabis can purportedly boost your fitness routines, how to get the most of a pot smoking sesh, tips for finding your best budtender, the chemistry of cannabinoids and terpines, the comeback of pre-rolled joints and more. Sort and search articles by category (Higher Self; Education; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and Culture), and enrich your knowledge of all things marijuana. Got questions? Bring 'em to the budtenders at Jars. They'll have answers.

Best Cheap Prerolls

The Flower Shop

The Flower Shop's "Fine Cannabis" pre-rolled joints cost $4 to $6 depending on the strain, and they are worth every penny. Each preroll is a full gram, and they burn beautifully and evenly, so there's no need to slobber on it to stop a run or "canoe." The Flower Shop's prerolls are available in a variety of strains and include prerolls infused with cannabis concentrates to amplify the high. Recommended strains for Flower Shop prerolls include White Cheddar (a balanced hybrid), Blue Tint #1 (indica-dominant hybrid) and Potato RTZ (another balanced hybrid). Whatever preroll you drop your $5 on, it will satisfy.

Best House Brand Flower

Sunday Goods

The flower at Sunday Goods is grown in a Dutch greenhouse using sustainable practices, so you can feel good about the Earth while getting high as a kite — which you will on this flower, because it is all high-potency (20% to 32% THC). Popular strains include Ghost Train Haze (a more calming sativa strain), a balanced and tasty indica strain dubbed Royal Cherry Diesel and the hybrid Chemistry #1, which has a nice lemony pine flavor. The Flower Shop's "Daily Greens" deal features 20 grams of flower for $49 (strains vary). Wanna try the flower before you pay for it? Get a free eighth of flower with a minimum $65 purchase.

Best Gummies

Pure

If you're passionate about locally made cannabis products, Pure is a homegrown winner. Its gummies are handcrafted in small batches in Phoenix, using flower from Noble Herb up in Flagstaff. Pure also makes hard candy and candy chews, but the gummies are the rock stars of the product line: vegan, gluten-free, delicious and potent. Available in a variety of strains and flavors, Pure gummies are formulated for various needs. Looking to get a good night's sleep? Try the cannabinol-infused indica gummies Berry Sleepy. Wanna get an energy boost before a hike or workout? Chew on some Starfruit of the Show. Want a balance of body-and-mind stoniness? Magical Mango or Kickin' Fruit Punch should do the trick.

Best Cannabis Baked Goods

Amy and Al's

In 2024, the field of cannabis products is enormous and can be overwhelming. Sometimes, we like to return to the old ways, which in this case means a nice pot brownie. Sun City-based Amy & Al's has years of experience making infused cookies in chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and peanut butter varieties, as well as brownies. And they're not just good by pot brownie or cookie standards. Amy & Al's desserts are seriously good — sweet, soft and rich. (Try the peanut butter cookie: It's out of this world.) The goods are sold in dispensaries all over metro Phoenix, so you won't have travel very far to stock up.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation