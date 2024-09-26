Best Head Shop

Since 2012, Bud's Glass Joint has been the go-to place for the best bongs, pipes and chitchat with fellow 420-friendly enthusiasts. The first spot, located just off Roosevelt Row, was so popular that Bud's expanded to open a second location on Grand Avenue. The Fifth Street location is hard to miss — it's the big green house all lit up with Christmas lights — and smokers will find everything they need inside. Bud's selection of bongs/water pipes, steamrollers and bubblers are all Arizona-blown glass. Accessories like rolling papers, lighters, tapestries, incense, dab rings and more are available, too. Like the classic "Saturday Night Live" skit says, Bud's is definitely the kind of place where you can walk around saying, "You could put your weed in that."