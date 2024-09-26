Best Local Pot Icon

Full disclosure: The mysterious bewigged man known as HotRock SupaJoint does draw the occasional comic strip for Phoenix New Times. But we're not giving him an award because he's a contributor. He's a contributor because he's a local legend. Besides the artwork, SupaJoint is a musician, video creator and podcaster, and most of time, it's all about weed. His podcast, "SupaShow," seems to be on a bit of a hiatus at the moment, but you can listen to years of back episodes in which SupaJoint and his co-host, Poppa Color, view and discuss listener-submitted content while "totally high af." It's plenty entertaining when you're sober, but you may want to indulge in a bit of weed yourself as you dive in. HotRock SupaJoint would approve.