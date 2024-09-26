Best Sativa Flower

Fuck that couch, let's do stuff! Energetic, outside body type stuff, and for that we'll need a special sativa. Luckily for us, Jenny Kush from Aeriz isn't just any sativa, it's the Mary Poppins of weed strains — practically perfect in every way. With a sweet earthy aroma and lemon/lime terpene profile, you'll be chasing dreams, creating memes and sliding up banisters in no time. Testing at over 33.7% THC and a mind-boggling 40.6% total cannabinoids, the daughter of Amnesia Haze & Rare Dankness #2 is a decorated champion with multiple awards under its Edwardian petticoat, including accolades from Cannabis Cup, 710 Awards and Errl Cup. Whether you chose to parachute with an umbrella or chat up woodland creatures, Jenny Kush is the spoonful of sugar to help any adventure go down, up ... or sideways.